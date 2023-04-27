Contests
Community calls for action after 12-year-old girl dies in Hartford shooting

Community calls for action after 12-year-old dies in Hartford shooting
By Dylan Fearon
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – There is a grass roots effort to get people to come forward in the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl in Hartford.

A local woman is appealing to the mothers of the three other men involved, asking them to get their sons to cooperate with police.

The effort comes nearly a week after Se’Cret Pierce got hit with a stray bullet.

Detectives are working hard on this investigation. But it’s tough. They need people to cooperate.

On the streets, activists say there’s a code here. No snitching.

Now the activists are now stepping up to try and get people to come forward and get justice for Se’Cret.

“All of it is up to people who live in these neighborhoods,” said Cassandra Collier, Hartford-based activist.

Collier knows these neighborhoods. She used to live here, not far from where Se’Cret Pierce was killed a week ago tonight.

“It’s just absolutely ridiculous and heart wrenching,” Collier said.

Collier is now focused on the investigation.

She knows the three other shooting victims, Jeremy Francis, Travis Roberts and a 16-year-old boy, are staying quiet.

“It could be the no snitching code that everyone lives and dies by out here. It could be because they are afraid. It could be because they want to retaliate themselves,” said Collier.

Police believe the three know who drove by them last Thursday and started firing.

Authorities said they were totally uncooperative after the shooting.

Se’Cret was hit while in a parked car nearby.

Collier believes turning to the three victims’ mothers may help with getting answers.

This city wants to know who was in the moving car.

“I’m here mostly to appeal to all the mothers involved. I think it’s time for us all to have a sit down. And a very uncomfortable conversation,” said Collier.

Police are on the case, but people in the community can also have a great impact.

Se’Cret’s grandfather Rev. Sam Saylor said activists had a major role in helping solve his son’s murder 11 years ago.

“The community had a familiarity with them and us so they responded in kind with giving the police officers information that would lead to an arrest and the conviction of the individual,” Saylor said.

Activist Cornell Lewis is also willing to help.

“There are only so many groups in Hartford committing this kind of violence. The activists have to do what we did years ago. We put pressure directly on the criminals. We said if another shooting happens, you’re getting the blame for it,” Lewis said.

“I’m appealing to all these families to do the right thing before your child is in the next news story,” said Collier.

