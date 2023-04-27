Fliers with hateful messages found in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) - Fliers with hateful messages have been found in multiple communities across Rocky Hill.

This issue was taken up by the town’s Commission on Inclusion and Innovation.

The flyers were first reported to Rocky Hill Police on April 12th after these messages stating ‘Black Crimes Matter’ and other hate speech were found around Rocky Hill neighborhoods earlier this month.

They are about the size of the notes you would find inside a fortune cookie, one source says.

Brian Donahue, a Rocky Hill resident and founder of the activist group NOT JUST US, has two adopted black children and is worried about these hateful messages.

“It felt very personal to me and my kids. I called the police department yesterday and asked if it’s ok for them to walk the dog. Is it ok for them to go outside without me? Because it brings a level of threat we’ve been facing throughout the whole state”, said Donahue.

At tonight’s Rocky Hill Commission of Innovation and Inclusion meeting, several residents spoke against the messages saying they’re a misrepresentation of a diverse community.

“This group targets Jewish people, black people, immigrants, and the LGBTQ community. The rhetoric includes misinformation we hear daily about African American studies, drag queens, and immigrants,” said

In response, the commission says they plan to hold more focus groups and events that promote inclusion and diversity in the community.

“Converse, talk to one another, talk to your neighbor, get to know them. I think a lot of the time that will break down barriers people have with one another.”

Donahue’s group NOT JUST US will be holding a rally in support of those who received these messages.

It will be held this Sunday at CREC in Rocky Hill at 1:00 P.M.

