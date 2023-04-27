Hartford, Bloomfield suspects charged in BMW carjacking case out of Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Two men were arrested for carjacking a BMW from an online seller in Fairfield on Wednesday.

Fairfield police identified the suspects as Saviyon Sidear Dawson, 20, of Hartford, and 25-year-old Trevon Lamont Crowe of Bloomfield.

They said they first responded to the TJ Maxx parking lot on Tunxis Hill Cutoff in Fairfield shortly after 1 p.m.

A victim called 911 to report that he was robbed at gunpoint while trying to sell his vehicle in the lot. The meeting was prearranged online.

The suspects, described as two men, showed firearms and ordered the victim to turn over his belongings. They fled in the victim’s vehicle, a black BMW.

About a minute later, police said they received calls that reported a black BMW, later determined to be the stolen BMW, abandoned in the middle of the roadway on Coolidge Street at Commerce Drive. The occupants, two men, were seen walking away from the vehicle and were standing in front of Enterprise Rent-a-Car on Commerce Drive.

The men entered the business and were later apprehended inside without incident by Fairfield police.

Police said they later discovered the victim’s wallet and a firearm in the bathroom trash can. An additional firearm was found hidden in the ceiling of the bathroom.

“Thankfully, no injuries were sustained to the victim in the course of this robbery,” Fairfield police said. “We ask the public to use caution when dealing with internet sites which involve the sale of property. The Fairfield Police Department recommends conducting these transactions at the front of our headquarters, which will give police the opportunity to immediately intercede if anything criminal were to occur.”

Dawson was charged with first-degree robbery, carrying a pistol without a permit, larceny of a motor vehicle, robbery by carjacking, and criminal possession of a firearm.

Crowe was charged with first-degree robbery, carrying a pistol without a permit, larceny of a motor vehicle, and robbery by carjacking.

Both were held on a $250,000 bond each and were expected to appear in court on Thursday.

