Hartford hosts final public hearing to discuss city budget

If you want your opinion heard, tonight is your chance; the final public budget hearing begins at 6 p.m.
By Jay Kenney and Cassidy Williams
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s your last chance to weigh in on Hartford’s budget for next year.

Mayor Luke Bronin has already shared some details, and the city is expected to need more than $600 million.

The property tax is expected to remain at current rates while expanding the senior citizen tax credit by $250.

The budget also includes more staffing for housing inspections, 9-1-1 Dispatch, and the Fire Marshal’s Office.

The mayor also intends to expand service hours at recreation centers and libraries.

Residents will now have the chance to ask how the city intends to pay for these changes.

The proposed changes will be paid for through interest, permitting activity, and parking fees.

The budget is not final until it is approved by Hartford City Council next month.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

