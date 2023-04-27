Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Madison native Will Levis expected to be a top pick in the NFL Draft

CT native Will Levis expected to be a top NFL Draft pick
By Nkwa Asonye
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) – Madison native and Xavier High School football star Will Levis is expected to be a top pick in the NFL Draft Thursday night.

Levis had a decorated football career with the Falcons.

If the projections hold from across the landscape, his journey will take him to the NFL.

The quarterback played three years on Xavier’s varsity football team, but really took a step forward his senior year.

He broke program records for passing yards, completions, and touchdowns in a season.

As a three-star recruit, he originally signed with Penn State and spent two years with the Nittany Lions before transferring to Kentucky where he blossomed into a bonafide NFL prospect.

Levis was invited to the draft by the league, and he’ll be in the green room in Kansas City Thursday night.

Supporters will be here at Xavier High School.

Only eight other players who’ve played high school football in Connecticut have been taken in the first round of the NFL draft.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymond Lapinski.
Man charged after threatening state police sergeant in Hartford
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking some rain that could impact your weekend plans.
Technical Discussion: Dry Friday, also milder... then rain impacts the weekend!
A motorcyclist was killed when he rear-ended a pickup truck on I-84 west in Hartford the...
Motorcyclist killed from rear-ending pickup truck on I-84 in Hartford
Crash on North Main Street in West Hartford.
Serious crash involving school bus closes North Main Street in West Hartford
Four people shot in Hartford, 12-year-old shot in head
2 teens arrested in connection with shooting that killed 12-year-old girl in Hartford

Latest News

CT native Will Levis expected to be a top NFL Draft pick
VIDEO: CT native Will Levis expected to be a top NFL Draft pick
Baseball
Hartford Yard Goats game postponed due to weather
UConn men face several changes fresh off national championship win
VIDEO: UConn men face several changes fresh off national championship win
Griswold High School's Jonathon Mihailides helps up Montville High School's Adam Sheridan...
Hurdler helps opponent finish race following fall near finish line