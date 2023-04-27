Madison native Will Levis expected to be a top pick in the NFL Draft

(WFSB) – Madison native and Xavier High School football star Will Levis is expected to be a top pick in the NFL Draft Thursday night.

Levis had a decorated football career with the Falcons.

If the projections hold from across the landscape, his journey will take him to the NFL.

The quarterback played three years on Xavier’s varsity football team, but really took a step forward his senior year.

He broke program records for passing yards, completions, and touchdowns in a season.

As a three-star recruit, he originally signed with Penn State and spent two years with the Nittany Lions before transferring to Kentucky where he blossomed into a bonafide NFL prospect.

Levis was invited to the draft by the league, and he’ll be in the green room in Kansas City Thursday night.

Supporters will be here at Xavier High School.

Only eight other players who’ve played high school football in Connecticut have been taken in the first round of the NFL draft.

