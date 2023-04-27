Mental health center approved for Killingly High School

KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) - Mental health help is on the way for students in Killingly High and Intermediate Schools.

On Wednesday, the Board of Education approved a partnership with Community Health Resources (CHR), to bring a mental health professional to the school system.

“One has to wonder did they have a change of heart or is the timing because the inquiry was pending, and a date was imminent,” parent Christine Rosati Randall said.

Rosati Randall and other parents have led the charge in getting an investigation at the state level into the Killingly Board of Education over a lack of mental health help.

“The students in this generation don’t have the stigma around mental health that we had because they all understand the challenges they are facing,” Rosati Randall said.

The new plan starts in August. Students will need to get the green light from their parents to seek help from CHR at school. CHR will bill the parent’s insurance, so it is no cost to the school system or taxpayers.

Killingly parents aren’t too sure the plan will actually come to fruition.

In a letter to the state Commissioner of Education, they write in part, “we cannot be optimistic that the Killingly School Board will actually follow through on bringing CHR into Killingly schools at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.”

Julia Revellese left Killingly High her sophomore year. She says she was depressed, anxious and wasn’t getting the help she needed.

“Our students are deprived of mental health resources,” Revellese said. “We need educated individuals who are willing to help our students. We need staffing, we need resources, we need time, they need that now and there’s nothing there.”

Over the summer, the board of education says CHR will work with the school system to identify children who may need mental health help. The counselor will begin reaching out to parents so that students can begin receiving servcices when school starts back up for the 2023-2024 school year.

