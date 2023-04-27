Meriden city manager charged with drunk driving following wrong way crash

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Meriden’s city manager is in hot water following a wrong way driving crash and arrest.

State police said Timothy Coon was charged with operating under the influence and other offenses.

Troopers said Coon headed the wrong way on Route 3 around 1:50 a.m. on Wednesday. He crashed his vehicle on the East Hartford/Glastonbury line.

Coon crashed as he tried to leave Route 3 and merge onto Route 2, state police said.

He was not hurt.

In addition to the operating under the influence charge, Coon was also charged with failure to drive in a proper lane and driving the wrong way.

Troopers said he also failed a standard field sobriety test.

Coon released a statement.

“I want to apologize to everyone in Meriden for my actions. I have let all of you down. I have received strong support from the City Council and others throughout the city. And for that, I am truly thankful. I am not resigning nor has the City Council asked for my resignation. I am seeking assistance from the City’s Employee Assistance Program (EAP) in dealing with the root cause and the aftermath of this incident. Again, I truly apologize.”

Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati, City Council leadership and the City’s Legal Department also issued a statement.

On Wednesday morning, City Manager Coon notified City leadership of his arrest. Mr. Coon and city leadership have mutually agreed that he will take time away from City Hall to focus on his health and address the incident. During his absence, Fire Chief Ken Morgan will serve as Acting City Manager. The City Council is taking this time to gather pertinent information to address this matter during the next scheduled Council meeting, next Monday, May 1.”

Coon was scheduled to face a judge in Manchester on May 30.

