Meriden city manager charged with drunk driving following wrong way crash

Meriden city manager Timothy Coon was arrested for operating under the influence following a...
Meriden city manager Timothy Coon was arrested for operating under the influence following a wrong-way driving crash that happened on the East Hartford/Glastonbury line.(Connecticut State Police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Meriden’s city manager is in hot water following a wrong way driving crash and arrest.

State police said Timothy Coon was charged with operating under the influence and other offenses.

Troopers said Coon headed the wrong way on Route 3 around 1:50 a.m. on Wednesday. He crashed his vehicle on the East Hartford/Glastonbury line.

Coon crashed as he tried to leave Route 3 and merge onto Route 2, state police said.

He was not hurt.

In addition to the operating under the influence charge, Coon was also charged with failure to drive in a proper lane and driving the wrong way.

Troopers said he also failed a standard field sobriety test.

Coon released a statement.

Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati, City Council leadership and the City’s Legal Department also issued a statement.

Coon was scheduled to face a judge in Manchester on May 30.

