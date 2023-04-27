Meriden city manager charged with drunk driving following wrong way crash
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Meriden’s city manager is in hot water following a wrong way driving crash and arrest.
State police said Timothy Coon was charged with operating under the influence and other offenses.
Troopers said Coon headed the wrong way on Route 3 around 1:50 a.m. on Wednesday. He crashed his vehicle on the East Hartford/Glastonbury line.
Coon crashed as he tried to leave Route 3 and merge onto Route 2, state police said.
He was not hurt.
In addition to the operating under the influence charge, Coon was also charged with failure to drive in a proper lane and driving the wrong way.
Troopers said he also failed a standard field sobriety test.
Coon released a statement.
Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati, City Council leadership and the City’s Legal Department also issued a statement.
Coon was scheduled to face a judge in Manchester on May 30.
