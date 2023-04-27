Contests
New Haven police launch homicide investigation

By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A homicide is under investigation in New Haven on Thursday.

Police said it happened on Forbes Avenue. Officers arrived at 11:06 a.m. and found a 39-year-old man who was shot.

The man was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he died, police said.

Authorities have not identified the victim.

“Detectives from the NHPD’s Major Crimes Unit and Bureau of Identification arrived at the location to interview potential witnesses and collect evidence,” New Haven police said.

No further information was available.

