New resource helps Connecticut seniors avoid scams

(WFSB) - There’s a new resource for seniors in Connecticut to protect themselves against scams.

An event earlier Thursday helped teach people about the latest tricks.

Linda Peruta went to the Cheshire Senior Center to learn more about how to spot a scam. It’s something that’s happened to her.

“I didn’t realize when I signed up, I signed up for a $600 face cream which was useless. I had to go through my bank to stop it and get my money back,” said Peruta, of Meriden.

She’s not alone.

When the group was asked who has been scammed, more than half the room raised their hand.

State Representative Liz Linehan, Representative Jack Fazzino, State Senator Jan Hochadel and Attorney General William Tong teamed up to host the event.

“We put this together in order to put everything down on paper, exactly the same scams that we’ve been seeing and how to keep yourself safe,” Linehan said.

Linehan said she’s hearing about a rise in what’s called “the grandparent scam.”

It’s where scammers use artificial intelligence to imitate a grandchild’s voice.

“They receive a phone call that sounds exactly like one of their grandkids. It says I’m in trouble, help me, send money, don’t call police they’re going to kill me,” said Linehan.

Peruta said she’s learned to not pick up if she doesn’t recognize the number.

“I get calls from the IRS. I get solar calls. I get all these different calls,” Peruta said.

She asked the community center for help if she ever has a question about a call.

The three lawmakers and the attorney general worked together to create a booklet with information about all the different types of scams.

You can find a PDF version below:

