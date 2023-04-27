Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

New resource helps Connecticut seniors avoid scams

By Cassidy Williams
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - There’s a new resource for seniors in Connecticut to protect themselves against scams.

An event earlier Thursday helped teach people about the latest tricks.

Linda Peruta went to the Cheshire Senior Center to learn more about how to spot a scam. It’s something that’s happened to her.

“I didn’t realize when I signed up, I signed up for a $600 face cream which was useless. I had to go through my bank to stop it and get my money back,” said Peruta, of Meriden.

She’s not alone.

When the group was asked who has been scammed, more than half the room raised their hand.

State Representative Liz Linehan, Representative Jack Fazzino, State Senator Jan Hochadel and Attorney General William Tong teamed up to host the event.

“We put this together in order to put everything down on paper, exactly the same scams that we’ve been seeing and how to keep yourself safe,” Linehan said.

Linehan said she’s hearing about a rise in what’s called “the grandparent scam.”

It’s where scammers use artificial intelligence to imitate a grandchild’s voice.

“They receive a phone call that sounds exactly like one of their grandkids. It says I’m in trouble, help me, send money, don’t call police they’re going to kill me,” said Linehan.

Peruta said she’s learned to not pick up if she doesn’t recognize the number.

“I get calls from the IRS. I get solar calls. I get all these different calls,” Peruta said.

She asked the community center for help if she ever has a question about a call.

The three lawmakers and the attorney general worked together to create a booklet with information about all the different types of scams.

You can find a PDF version below:

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymond Lapinski.
Man charged after threatening state police sergeant in Hartford
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking some rain that could impact your weekend plans.
Technical Discussion: Clearing this afternoon; Weekend features some rain.
A motorcyclist was killed when he rear-ended a pickup truck on I-84 west in Hartford the...
Motorcyclist killed from rear-ending pickup truck on I-84 in Hartford
Crash on North Main Street in West Hartford.
Serious crash involving school bus closes North Main Street in West Hartford
Four people shot in Hartford, 12-year-old shot in head
2 teens arrested in connection with shooting that killed 12-year-old girl in Hartford

Latest News

Drought monitor released for CT
Recent rainfall is helping alleviate drought conditions in CT, monitor shows
Drought monitor released for CT
VIDEO: Drought monitor released for CT
Student arrested for bringing gun to school in Waterbury
VIDEO: Student arrested for bringing gun to school in Waterbury
(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Student brought .22 caliber round to school in Killingly