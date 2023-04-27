Contests
Police activity briefly locks down New Haven school

By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police activity outside of a school in New Haven prompted a brief lockdown.

New Haven Public Schools confirmed the Channel 3 that the activity happened outside of the Barnard School.

The school was partially locked down out of an abundance of caution, according to spokesperson Justin Harmon.

The lockdown has since been lifted. Harmon said everyone in the school was safe.

No details about the police activity were released.

Channel 3 has a crew on the way to the scene.

