‘Shots fired’ investigation briefly closes Hartford intersection

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating what they described as a “shots fired” incident in Hartford.

Officers responded to calls in the area of Park and Putnam streets early Thursday morning.

They confirmed that no one was hurt as a result of the incident.

Police cruisers could be seen parked along Park Street from Park Terrace to Broad Street. Some smaller streets were also blocked off by police tape.

The scene has since cleared.

The time of the call, suspect information, and more details surrounding the incident were not immediately available.

Officials said an active and ongoing investigation continued.

