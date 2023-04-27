Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

‘Shots fired’ investigation briefly closes Hartford intersection

Police are investigating what they described as a “shots fired” incident in Hartford.
By Jay Kenney and Marcy Jones
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating what they described as a “shots fired” incident in Hartford.

Officers responded to calls in the area of Park and Putnam streets early Thursday morning.

They confirmed that no one was hurt as a result of the incident.

Police cruisers could be seen parked along Park Street from Park Terrace to Broad Street. Some smaller streets were also blocked off by police tape.

The scene has since cleared.

The time of the call, suspect information, and more details surrounding the incident were not immediately available.

Officials said an active and ongoing investigation continued.

Officials say an active and ongoing investigation is underway.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymond Lapinski.
Man charged after threatening state police sergeant in Hartford
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: This afternoon will be better than this morning! Tomorrow looks pretty good! The weekend does feature some wet weather.
Four people shot in Hartford, 12-year-old shot in head
2 teens arrested in connection with shooting that killed 12-year-old girl in Hartford
The Town of Vernon said a helicopter with a large saw would be doing some tree-trimming for...
Vernon: Don’t be alarmed by helicopter with large saw
Crash on North Main Street in West Hartford.
Serious crash involving school bus closes North Main Street in West Hartford

Latest News

Park Street shooting investigation map - WFSB
VIDEO: Police investigation underway on Park Street in Hartford
no more Amazon Halos
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: GDP growth, no more Amazon Halos, tech/finance internships
If you want your opinion heard, tonight is your chance; the final public budget hearing begins...
Hartford hosts final public hearing to discuss city budget
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: This afternoon will be better than this morning! Tomorrow looks pretty good! The weekend does feature some wet weather.