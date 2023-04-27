Contests
WATCH LIVE: Push continues to shift more of the DMV online

The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles. (file)
The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles. (file)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A push continues to put more state Department of Motor Vehicle options online.

Gov. Ned Lamont, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and DMV commissioner Tony Guerrera scheduled a news conference for Thursday morning. It’s set for 10:30 a.m. Stream it live below:

They said they plan to give an update on the administration’s efforts to make more transactions at the DMV available to be completed online, which would prevent the need for people to visit an office in person or submit paper forms through the mail.

Lamont said he made it a priority of his administration to move services at all state agencies online to provide more convenience for residents and businesses.

