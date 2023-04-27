Recent rainfall is helping alleviate drought conditions in CT, monitor shows

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The drought monitor for the state of Connecticut was released on Thursday.

The Shuttle Meadow Reservoir in Southington is in good shape. The reservoir supplies water for New Britain.

The ground is saturated there as well, and thankfully a large portion of the state has seen a good amount of rainfall since the weekend.

Last week there was a rainfall departure for the Hartford area but after several inches of rainfall, the Hartford area is now at least a ½ inch above average for the month to date.

Bridgeport is still seeing a departure on the other hand and nearly 1″ below average for the month to date.

Abnormally dry conditions were alleviated across parts of northern Hartford, Tolland, and Windham counties.

Moderate drought once impacted portions of 7 out of 8 counties in Connecticut, especially the southern counties.

Much needed rainfall has improved that situation and most of those counties are now just experiencing abnormally dry conditions.

The Early Warning Weather team is predicting 1-2″ and locally higher amounts between Saturday and Sunday night, which should alleviate more of the abnormally dry conditions.

