Stew Leonard’s founder has passed away

NEW YORK, NY (WFSB) - The founder of Stew Leonard’s stores passed away, the franchise announced.

Stew Leonard Sr., of Westport, died peacefully at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City on Wednesday. He was 93.

Stew Leonard Sr. (Stew Leonard's)

The franchise reported that he had a brief illness.

Leonard was a graduate of the University of Connecticut’s School of Agriculture and got his start with this family’s dairy business in Norwalk, according to the Stew Leonard’s website.

He eventually built a store in Norwalk in Dec. 1969.

The store started as a dairy store. It was deemed the World’s Largest Diary store” by Ripley’s Believe It or Not. The Guinness Book of World Records also had it as having the highest dollar sales per square foot of selling space.

Since it opened, it evolved into a $600 million grocery store with Connecticut locations in Danbury, Newington, and Norwalk. There are also stores in New York and New Jersey.

The franchise said that anyone looking to leave a message for the Leonard family can do so on the Stew Leonard’s website here.

