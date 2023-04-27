Contests
Student brought .22 caliber round to school in Killingly

By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) – A student brought a .22 caliber round of ammunition to a school in Killingly Thursday, according to officials.

It happened at Killingly Intermediate School, officials said.

Killingly Superintendent Robert Angeli said no students or staff were in danger.

The child brought it to school out of curiosity and there was no bad intent, Angeli said.

“While there was no bad intent, such incidents can result in injuries or worse should there be an accidental discharge of a bullet,” said Angeli.

You can read Angeli’s letter to the school community below:

