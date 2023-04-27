Watertown police seek dog statue thief

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Watertown said they’re looking into the theft of a small stone statue of a dog from the front of a veterinarian hospital.

Police posted surveillance video of a potential person of interest to their Facebook page.

The statue of a dog with angel wings was taken from the front of the Stone Veterinary Hospital on Depot Street. It happened on April 5 around 7 a.m.

Police described the man they’re looking to identify as being about 30 years old with a beard.

He wore jeans, with black flip flop slides, a dark jacket with a patch on the arm, and a baseball hat with glasses on the brim. He also carried a camouflaged backpack.

“The male [was] seen walking in the parking lot of the Depot Square Mall,” Watertown police wrote. “No vehicle is believed to be involved.”

Anyone with information about the suspect was asked to call the Watertown Police Department at 860-945-5200 or CrimeStoppers at 860-945-9940.

Information can also be forwarded to the email Tips@watertownctpd.org.

