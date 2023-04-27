Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Watertown police seek dog statue thief

Police in Watertown said they’re looking into the theft of a small stone statue of a dog from the front of a veterinarian hospital.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Watertown said they’re looking into the theft of a small stone statue of a dog from the front of a veterinarian hospital.

Police posted surveillance video of a potential person of interest to their Facebook page.

The statue of a dog with angel wings was taken from the front of the Stone Veterinary Hospital on Depot Street. It happened on April 5 around 7 a.m.

Police described the man they’re looking to identify as being about 30 years old with a beard.

He wore jeans, with black flip flop slides, a dark jacket with a patch on the arm, and a baseball hat with glasses on the brim. He also carried a camouflaged backpack.

“The male [was] seen walking in the parking lot of the Depot Square Mall,” Watertown police wrote. “No vehicle is believed to be involved.”

Anyone with information about the suspect was asked to call the Watertown Police Department at 860-945-5200 or CrimeStoppers at 860-945-9940.

Information can also be forwarded to the email Tips@watertownctpd.org.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymond Lapinski.
Man charged after threatening state police sergeant in Hartford
tracking showers Thursday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Clearing this afternoon; Weekend features some rain
Four people shot in Hartford, 12-year-old shot in head
2 teens arrested in connection with shooting that killed 12-year-old girl in Hartford
The Town of Vernon said a helicopter with a large saw would be doing some tree-trimming for...
Vernon: Don’t be alarmed by helicopter with large saw
Crash on North Main Street in West Hartford.
Serious crash involving school bus closes North Main Street in West Hartford

Latest News

The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles. (file)
Push continues to shift more of the DMV online
tracking showers Thursday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Clearing this afternoon; Weekend features some rain
Watertown Suspect
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Statue thief sought in Watertown
Your Thursday morning update