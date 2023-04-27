Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Weapon confiscated from high school student in Waterbury

Crosby High School in Waterbury. (file)
Crosby High School in Waterbury. (file)(WFSB)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two schools in Waterbury were ordered to shelter in place on Thursday morning after a student brought a weapon to school.

The order was for Crosby High School and Wallace Middle School.

The weapon was brought to the high school, school officials noted.

They released a statement that said students and staff were safe, and the shelter-in-place was lifted.

The Waterbury Police Department said it responded immediately once the school administration was made aware of the weapon.

School officials confirmed that an arrest was made.

No other details were available, and police said the investigation remained open an ongoing.

This is a developing story; Stay with Channel 3 for update.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymond Lapinski.
Man charged after threatening state police sergeant in Hartford
tracking showers Thursday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Clearing this afternoon; Weekend features some rain.
Four people shot in Hartford, 12-year-old shot in head
2 teens arrested in connection with shooting that killed 12-year-old girl in Hartford
The Town of Vernon said a helicopter with a large saw would be doing some tree-trimming for...
Vernon: Don’t be alarmed by helicopter with large saw
Crash on North Main Street in West Hartford.
Serious crash involving school bus closes North Main Street in West Hartford

Latest News

tracking showers Thursday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Clearing this afternoon; Weekend features some rain.
The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles. (file)
Push continues to shift more of the DMV online
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Watertown Suspect
Watertown police seek dog statue thief