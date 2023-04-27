Weapon confiscated from high school student in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two schools in Waterbury were ordered to shelter in place on Thursday morning after a student brought a weapon to school.

The order was for Crosby High School and Wallace Middle School.

The weapon was brought to the high school, school officials noted.

They released a statement that said students and staff were safe, and the shelter-in-place was lifted.

The Waterbury Police Department said it responded immediately once the school administration was made aware of the weapon.

School officials confirmed that an arrest was made.

No other details were available, and police said the investigation remained open an ongoing.

