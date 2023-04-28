Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

2 US Army helicopters on training flight crash in Alaska

The United States Army reports that two AH-64 Apache helicopters based at Fort Wainwright in...
The United States Army reports that two AH-64 Apache helicopters based at Fort Wainwright in Alaska have crashed in near the town of Healy.(Live 5 News)
By Alaska's News Source staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEALY, Alaska (KTUU) - The United States Army reports that two AH-64 Apache helicopters based at Fort Wainwright in Alaska have crashed in near the town of Healy.

KTUU reports the conditions of those aboard the aircraft are not yet known.

Army officials say that the two helicopters from the 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment were returning from a training flight.

First responders are on the scene and the incident is under investigation.

Healy is located about 250 miles north of Anchorage.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymond Lapinski.
Man charged after threatening state police sergeant in Hartford
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking some rain that could impact your weekend plans.
Technical Discussion: Dry Friday, also milder... then rain impacts the weekend!
A motorcyclist was killed when he rear-ended a pickup truck on I-84 west in Hartford the...
Motorcyclist killed from rear-ending pickup truck on I-84 in Hartford
Crash on North Main Street in West Hartford.
Serious crash involving school bus closes North Main Street in West Hartford
Four people shot in Hartford, 12-year-old shot in head
2 teens arrested in connection with shooting that killed 12-year-old girl in Hartford

Latest News

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Federalist Society Executive Branch Review...
Pence testifies before election probe grand jury: AP source
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL...
Bryce Young taken at No. 1 in NFL draft by Panthers
Illinois-based Weinstein Wholesale Meats is recalling more than 2,000 pounds of raw ground beef...
More than 2,000 pounds of ground beef recalled over ‘rubber-like’ substance in patties
FDA backs outdoor dining with dogs
FDA backs outdoor dining with dogs