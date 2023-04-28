Contests
5th grader found vaping in Enfield school

By Zoe Strothers
Apr. 27, 2023
ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - E-cigarette dangers are front and center in Enfield after a 5th grader was caught vaping at school.

Many people use vapes as alternatives for cigarettes, but now children are being targeted.

Enfield schools are now on high alert after a young child brought a vape to school.

“You never would have thought that someone that young can do that,” said Alexa Janicki, West Springfield, MA.

“A fifth grader is rather young to be vaping and the parents need to have some kind of responsibility and liability along with the stores that are selling these to children.”

“It’s really not surprising to me that we definitely live in this generation where vaping is more prominent,” added Denielle Budreau, West Springfield, MA.

Experts say vaping is as bad, if not worse than smoking cigarettes and companies are accused of targeting children.

“Toucan Sam on the Fruit Loops, everybody knows who he is. It’s that famous old marketing trick, if you make a product look safe, look familiar then you’re going to be more likely to try it,” said Megan Albanese, Youth Prevention Coordinator, Steps Coalition.

“I also think about advertising too, these kids think that vaping is cool but they don’t truly understand the dangerous chemicals that are found in these vaping products,” said Denielle.

The Department of Social Services created a presentation for parents tonight so they can get a handle on just how dangerous this can be.

“When you think of a traditional combustible cigarette, that is 2% nicotine. When you think of a disposable vape, that is 5% nicotine.”

Parents hope things change for the better with these kids.

“Let’s make healthier things cool. Let’s make getting outside and getting fresh air cool again. Why do these kids vaping is cool.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

