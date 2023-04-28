Contests
CT Spring Boat Show kicks off

7th Connecticut Spring Boat Show
By Marcy Jones
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESSEX, CT (WFSB) - Today kicked off the 7th Connecticut Spring Boat Show in Essex.

Bob Jarrett the Sales Director at the Essex Boat Works said, “you know the whole town kinds of comes to life as we kick off our boating season for Spring.”

Before the official kick off to summer and Memorial day rolls around, the CT Spring Boat Show in Essex gathered for fun on the water, live music, and many boats.

“Obviously we assemble 50 or 60 boats here in the water, a lot of vendors on land with various marine sales initiatives going on,” said Jarrett. “There’s a lot to do in Essex; it’s a great nautical town, and it’s just a lot of fun.”

As if the gorgeous scenery and festivities weren’t enticing enough, the event benefits “Sails Up 4 Cancer” according to its CEO and Founder Bob David.

“A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, that I started 13 years ago as a two-time cancer survivor to assist other cancer patients that are financially stressed and struggling with cancer”

Also an avid sailor, David said that he came up with the idea while out on the water one day.

“I went out sailing just as my radiation and chemotherapy ended for one particular cancer that I had, and it was just absolutely beautiful,” said David. “It made me feel so calm and peaceful being out on the water”

Fast forward 13 years, “Sails Up 4 Cancer” raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local cancer institutions as well as patients.

David said, “to get cancer patients out on the water so they can experience that mellow calming effect that it has on them and carry that with them for as long as they can while they’re going through their treatments.”

