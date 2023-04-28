Family Friday: The final weekend of April featuring daffodils and superheroes

Contests
The final weekend of April featuring daffodils and superheroes
By WFSB Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) - From food to flowers to family fun, we found a few can’t-miss spring events to fill your weekend.

Meriden Daffodil Festival

  • April 29 & 30
  • Hubbard Park
  • Saturday: 10:00am – 8:00pm
  • Sunday: 10:00am – 5:00pm
  • Annual Parade, Daffodil Dash, live music, food & more
  • Free parking at locations nearby

Super Weekend

  • April 28 – 30
  • Mystic Aquarium
  • Meet your favorite superheroes and take photos
  • Face painting
  • Visit the cuddle clinic with your stuffed animal
  • Included with general admission

10th Annual Got Talent? Shoreline Community Talent Show

  • Saturday, April 29
  • Shoreline Church, 287 Shoreline Road, Old Lyme
  • 6:00pm
  • Tickets: Adults - $10, Kids - $5
  • All proceeds benefit Missions: “With a Smile Foundation”

