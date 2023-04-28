Family Friday: The final weekend of April featuring daffodils and superheroes

(WFSB) - From food to flowers to family fun, we found a few can’t-miss spring events to fill your weekend.

Meriden Daffodil Festival

April 29 & 30

Hubbard Park

Saturday: 10:00am – 8:00pm

Sunday: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Annual Parade, Daffodil Dash, live music, food & more

Free parking at locations nearby

Super Weekend

April 28 – 30

Mystic Aquarium

Meet your favorite superheroes and take photos

Face painting

Visit the cuddle clinic with your stuffed animal

Included with general admission

10th Annual Got Talent? Shoreline Community Talent Show

Saturday, April 29

Shoreline Church, 287 Shoreline Road, Old Lyme

6:00pm

Tickets: Adults - $10, Kids - $5

All proceeds benefit Missions: “With a Smile Foundation”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.