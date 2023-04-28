Family Friday: The final weekend of April featuring daffodils and superheroes
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) - From food to flowers to family fun, we found a few can’t-miss spring events to fill your weekend.
- April 29 & 30
- Hubbard Park
- Saturday: 10:00am – 8:00pm
- Sunday: 10:00am – 5:00pm
- Annual Parade, Daffodil Dash, live music, food & more
- Free parking at locations nearby
- April 28 – 30
- Mystic Aquarium
- Meet your favorite superheroes and take photos
- Face painting
- Visit the cuddle clinic with your stuffed animal
- Included with general admission
10th Annual Got Talent? Shoreline Community Talent Show
- Saturday, April 29
- Shoreline Church, 287 Shoreline Road, Old Lyme
- 6:00pm
- Tickets: Adults - $10, Kids - $5
- All proceeds benefit Missions: “With a Smile Foundation”
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.