FDA backs outdoor dining with dogs
By Hector Molina
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Have you ever wished you could take your dog out to dinner with you?

A new ruling is making that much more likely to happen.

The Food and Drug Administration now says it’s ok for dogs to join you, as long as they’re outside.

It is still up to each restaurant to decide whether or not they allow pets, but this ruling now clears pets to join outdoor dining areas on an FDA level.

Previously the FDA only gave the ok for service animals. The FDA still prohibits animals indoors or any area where food is prepared.

Eyewitness News spoke with people dining out and pet owners if they would be ok with fury friends Al Fresco.

“If the dog is jumping on people or running around licking hands, that would be the major issue but I certainly hope there wouldn’t be anything worse than that,” said Cynthia Coia of West Hartford.

“I think it would be awesome to enjoy that type of environment with dogs being with their owners instead of having to leave them at home. The owners have to come back and cut their plans off short so we’re for it we know a lot of our friends are dog owners so that would help them out too,” said Michael Tingley of West Hartford.

The FDA ruling also says restaurants cannot discriminate by breed.

Eyewitness news called several restaurants here in West Hartford and most of the ones who answered said they do not allow dogs on their patios.

