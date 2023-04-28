Contests
Lake Compounce opens for the season this weekend
By Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Lake Compounce is opening for its 177th season this weekend.

There are some fun new features and rides opening but the big news is the music is coming back!

Lake Compounce last had concerts about 30 years ago back in the 90s.

This year they’re bringing those concerts back. They will be held on an awesome floating stage.

The pirate ride is back this year after being closed the last two years. There are upgrades to rides making them faster, and new places to eat.

The most exciting new addition is the floating stage with live concerts and national names performing every Saturday from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

America’s oldest amusement park is open rain or shine.

“We have our concerts that begin around 7/8pm Saturday in July and they’ll actually end with a fireworks finale at 9pm,” said Lynsey Winters, Lake Compounce marketing director. “A variety of great acts from national Axel local tribute bands, some fun ones include Everclear, CeeLo Green, Jerrod Niemann and they’ll be here kind of scattered throughout the summer.”

Doors open Saturday at 11 a.m. Tickets are $34.99.

