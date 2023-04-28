Madison native Will Levis selected in the NFL Draft; Luke Schoonmaker of Old Saybrook on the board

(WFSB) – It’s night two of the NFL Draft and two Connecticut kids could hear their names called tonight.

BREAKING UPDATE:

Madison native and Xavier High School star Will Levis was selected by the Tennessee Titans at No. 33 in the second round.

It was a long night Thursday for Levis. He was expected to be one of the first players picked in the NFL Draft, only to fall out of the first round.

Those who know Levis from back when he was setting records in Middletown were confident he was going to make some NFL team happy tonight.

“Whomever is going to get him, is going to get an unbelievable player, unbelievable person and it just takes one person, one team to fall in love with him,” said Andy Guyon, Xavier Head Coach.

While it’s a surprise Levis is still available on night two, Luke Schoonmaker, who grew up in Old Saybrook, is hoping to hear his name called in either the second or third round.

Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker (86) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Indiana in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding) (Tony Ding | AP)

“It’s a really exciting time and I’m just so grateful to be where I’m at today, but to be able to have every able to come down and spend time with me,” Schoonmaker said.

The Hamden Hall grad earned 3rd team All-Big Ten as a tight end at Michigan.

His high school coach Joe Linta, who is also his NFL agent, said he’s a complete tight end and a great kid.

“Enjoy the moment, don’t get crazy whether you’re a 4th round pick, 3rd round, 2nd round pick, enjoy the moment. There’s a million people that would change seats with you right now to be able to go through this,” said Linta.

For Schoonmaker and his family, it’s been a whirlwind lead up to the draft, but one they’re grateful for.

No matter where or when he gets picked, it’s something they’ll never forget.

“You dream about growing up and playing all the sports and picturing myself at the professional level in some way, so for me to finally get here and really enjoy this moment,” Schoonmaker said.

Round two of the draft started at 7 p.m.

