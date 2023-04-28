Contests
Makeover planned for downtown Manchester

Downtown redevelopment coming to Manchester
By Susan Raff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Big changes could soon be coming to Manchester.

The city is getting ready to modernize its downtown.

Downtown could use a makeover.

Bobby Turcotte’s hot dog stand is a fixture on Main Street.

“They have to do something, anything is better than nothing,” said Turcotte, owner of Bobby T’s Hot Dogs.

Sadly, more businesses have been going out of business. But there’s a plan to turn things around.

The city is getting $7.5 million from the state.

Downtown Manchester is historic with lots of older brick buildings. More people want to live downtown and the goal is to make this more attractive for everyone.

The money will be used to widen sidewalks for more outdoor dining and food vendors. There will also be a cycle track, a separate lane up on the curb, to make the downtown more bike friendly.

Parking may be changed as well, from pulling into spots to parallel. This would allow for those wider sidewalks.

Pam Lindstrom has owned a hair salon on Main Street for 17 years.

“We need more shops like shopping shops, not just restaurants and pizza places and stuff,” said Lindstrom.

At some point they would also like to add roundabouts on either end of Main Street. The city is working on plans right now.

They could start making changes next year.

Mulberry Street Pizza has been making pizzas here since 2008. They would welcome more businesses.

“The more people who know about Manchester the better. We have a really cool food scene I think. The more restaurants the better. We need stuff like that in downtown Manchester,” said Collin Sulick with Mulberry Street Pizza.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

