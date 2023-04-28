Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Meriden police seek missing man

Meriden police said Rodney Barnes was last seen on Thursday.
Meriden police said Rodney Barnes was last seen on Thursday.(Meriden police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Meriden are hoping the public can help find a missing 62-year-old man.

They said Rodney Barnes was last seen on Thursday around 3 p.m. when he left his home.

He wore jeans, a gray jacket, a black hat, and carried a black bookbag or similar type of bag.

Barnes was described by police as a diabetic and rather forgetful, according to his wife.

Barnes forget his cell phone at home when he left. His wife said he is still recovering from a relatively recent medical procedure that made mobility difficult to some degree.

Anyone who sees Barnes is asked to contact the Meriden Police Department at 203-630-6201.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stew Leonard Sr.
Stew Leonard’s founder has passed away
Deputies in Jefferson Parish are investigating the death of a child in Harahan on Wed., April 26.
Woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Student arrested for bringing .22 caliber gun to Crosby High School
Student arrested for bringing .22mm gun to Crosby High School
Rachel King, a 35-year-old elementary school teacher, was fatally shot in a Dunkin’ drive-thru...
Teacher fatally shot in Dunkin’ drive-thru in alleged murder-for-hire plot

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Report of weapon at high school in Waterbury prompts lockdown
Orbeez Challenge.
West Hartford schools alert parents to dangers of ‘Orbeez Challenge’
The Denise D'Ascenzo Foundation Walk to Fight Rare Diseases is set for April 29, 2023 at...
Denise D’Ascenzo Walk to Fight Rare Diseases to happen rain or shine
Antonio J. Dossantos is accused of trying to kidnap two high school students in Bridgeport,...
Man accused of trying to kidnap two high school students