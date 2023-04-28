Meriden police seek missing man

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Meriden are hoping the public can help find a missing 62-year-old man.

They said Rodney Barnes was last seen on Thursday around 3 p.m. when he left his home.

He wore jeans, a gray jacket, a black hat, and carried a black bookbag or similar type of bag.

Barnes was described by police as a diabetic and rather forgetful, according to his wife.

Barnes forget his cell phone at home when he left. His wife said he is still recovering from a relatively recent medical procedure that made mobility difficult to some degree.

Anyone who sees Barnes is asked to contact the Meriden Police Department at 203-630-6201.

