Meriden police seek missing man
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Meriden are hoping the public can help find a missing 62-year-old man.
They said Rodney Barnes was last seen on Thursday around 3 p.m. when he left his home.
He wore jeans, a gray jacket, a black hat, and carried a black bookbag or similar type of bag.
Barnes was described by police as a diabetic and rather forgetful, according to his wife.
Barnes forget his cell phone at home when he left. His wife said he is still recovering from a relatively recent medical procedure that made mobility difficult to some degree.
Anyone who sees Barnes is asked to contact the Meriden Police Department at 203-630-6201.
