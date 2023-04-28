New breathalyzer technology being tested to help prevent drunk driving

(WFSB) - Say you’re out to dinner or at a party, had a few drinks, and you’re ready to head home.

Should you be driving?

New technology is coming that’ll keep your car from moving if your blood alcohol is over the legal limit.

Eyewitness News traveled to Massachusetts to get an exclusive look at how it works and when it’s coming.

The next car you buy could have a new safety feature.

“And there you go that’s all I needed, our goal is for you not to even do that to breath normally when you get in,” said Bud Zaouk, President of KEA Technologies. “Just be in the car, to be in car and give you results.”

A new technology is being tested to prevent drunk driving.

“It’s integrated into the vehicle. In this case we have two sensors, one in the door and one in the steering column,” Zaouk said.

Ultimately there will be one sensor which will be used to measure the blood alcohol level of the driver.

KEA Technologies is developing DADSS, or Driver Alcohol Detection System for Safety.

This replica of a car is used to test the breath sensor and when you sit by the steering wheel and breath.

You can see it measures carbon dioxide in your breath but as soon as you use a mechanical lung with alcohol in it that changes to red.

“It’s really to stop you if you are driving above a legal limit. If you’re above .08 the vehicle will start but it will not move,” said Zaouk said.

Currently there are interlock devices being used by those convicted of driving under the influence. Those work by blowing into them. If your alcohol level is over point .08 the car won’t start.

This new technology would be built into the car itself and would detect alcohol in your breath without having to blow into a device.

This lab in Massachusetts is the first in the u-s to develop these sensors.

There’s another technology they are working in addition to the breath sensor. This would be able to test the blood sensor of the blood alcohol of the driver by using their hand. It would be at the ignition where you start the car and if the driver has a blood alcohol level above legal limit, the car simply would not move.

The federal government is spending $11 million a year for this research. It’s part of the infrastructure bill that passed in 2021.

“Despite all the actions we have taken and all the proven counter measures our progress has stalled,” said Rob Strassburger President of the Automotive Coalition for Traffic Safety.

The Automotive Coalition for Traffic Safety is a nonprofit that feels education and laws are not enough and this technology can save lives.

All of the leading automakers are helping to fund this effort. What about the cost to you?

“This would be part of a new car,” Strassburger said.

Technology may also give a peace of mind to parents when their teenaged kids are driving.

Close to half of the crashes in Connecticut are alcohol related, and we are now third in the country when it comes to DUI fatalities. The goal is to have these safety features in all new cars by the end of 2025.

