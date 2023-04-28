Person threatens Middletown Public Schools

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Middletown Public Schools sought to alert the public that someone made a threat against the district.

It sent a statement out to the school community on Friday.

“The District of Middletown Public Schools and the Middletown Police Department are aware of threats that a local citizen made against MPS,” the joint statement from both MPS and police said. “As we work together in close coordination, we want the families, employees, and community members of the school district to understand that the individual, who has made these threats, is being monitored and certain laws and protections have been enacted to protect all involved and/or named.”

The school district activated a policy that denies the person long-term access to school property, school buildings, or activities sponsored by the school district.

“Additionally, police are ensuring safety of all schools by maintaining heightened awareness and actively patrolling school property across the district,” the statement continued.

Police asked that if anyone sees or hears something suspicious, that it be reported to them immediately.

There’s no word on what the threat contained or who it referenced.

Channel 3 has reached out to police for more details.

