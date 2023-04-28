Contests
Police Commission postpones decision to terminate officer involved in Randy Cox incident

One of the officers involved in an arrest that left a man paralyzed will keep her job for now.
By Jay Kenney and Marcy Jones
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - One of the police officers involved in an arrest that paralyzed a man will keep her job for now.

After an internal investigation concluded that the five police officers involved in the incident violated department policies and law, the commission voted to postpone the decision to terminate Officer Jocelyn Lavandier.

Lavandier has been an officer with New Haven Police Department for nine years.

She was one of the five officers involved in a botched arrest last June that left Randy Cox paralyzed in the back of a transport van.

Officers could be seen on video dragging Cox out of the van and continuing to carry him to a holding cell, despite his pleas for medical help.

The story gained national attention, and since then, one officer involved in the incident has retired.

Lavandier is the first of four remaining officers to be considered for termination.

After an hours-long private meeting Thursday night, members of the police commission voted to postpone their decision.

Lavandier is currently on administrative leave, and she is due in court this upcoming Monday.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

