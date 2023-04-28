Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Quassy postpones its opening day

Quassy Amusement Park.
Quassy Amusement Park.(Quassy Amusement Park / Facebook)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) - Quassy Amusement Park in Middlebury decided to postpone its opening day because of the forecast.

It had been planning to open Saturday.

“Due to inclement weather, Quassy will be closed [Saturday], 4/29 for the safety of our guests and team members,” the park posted to social media. “While our team was excited to kick off the season, we look forward to seeing you soon in better weather! Stay dry, Quassy fans!”

Channel 3′s forecast called for rain impacting most of the weekend.

It was expected to be around first thing in the morning on Saturday and be on and off throughout the day.

Another round of rain was expected around lunchtime on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stew Leonard Sr.
Stew Leonard’s founder has passed away
Deputies in Jefferson Parish are investigating the death of a child in Harahan on Wed., April 26.
Woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Student arrested for bringing .22 caliber gun to Crosby High School
Student arrested for bringing a handgun to Crosby High School
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Meteorologist Melissa Cole updates the weather for Friday Apr. 28. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Dry Friday, also milder... then rain impacts the weekend!

Latest News

Meteorologist Melissa Cole updates the weather for Friday Apr. 28. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Dry Friday, also milder... then rain impacts the weekend!
Student arrested for bringing .22 caliber gun to Crosby High School
Student arrested for bringing a handgun to Crosby High School
Kennedy High School in Waterbury.
Report of weapon at high school in Waterbury prompts lockdown
Orbeez Challenge.
West Hartford schools alert parents to dangers of ‘Orbeez Challenge’