Quassy postpones its opening day

MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) - Quassy Amusement Park in Middlebury decided to postpone its opening day because of the forecast.

It had been planning to open Saturday.

“Due to inclement weather, Quassy will be closed [Saturday], 4/29 for the safety of our guests and team members,” the park posted to social media. “While our team was excited to kick off the season, we look forward to seeing you soon in better weather! Stay dry, Quassy fans!”

Channel 3′s forecast called for rain impacting most of the weekend.

It was expected to be around first thing in the morning on Saturday and be on and off throughout the day.

Another round of rain was expected around lunchtime on Sunday.

