Report of weapon at high school in Waterbury prompts lockdown

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - For the second day in a row, police in Waterbury dealt with a report of a weapon in a high school.

In Friday’s case at Kennedy High School, however, no weapon was found, according to Waterbury Public Schools.

“A student at Kennedy High School allowed a student from Wilby High School access to their school building,” said Belen Michelis, director of communications for Waterbury Public Schools. “It was reported to administration that the Wilby student was possessing a weapon.”

Michelis said Kennedy High School immediately activated a lockdown, and West Side Middle School activated a shelter-in-place due to its proximity.

“No weapon was found and all students and staff are safe,” Michelis said.

The Waterbury Police Department responded immediately once administration was made aware and is investigating.

Waterbury Public Schools sought to remind the community that preventing unauthorized access to a school building is essential to the safety and security of students and staff.

“Granting unauthorized access to a school building is treated as a serious offense with disciplinary consequences,” it said.

Family members who went to Kennedy to pick up their children said they felt uneasy.

“I have a lot of anxiety right now. That’s why I came to pick them up,” said Linda, who picked up her niece. “With what’s going on in the world today, all the shootings, whether they found something or not, it’s definitely not a safe place for kids to be right now. [It’s] just [my] personal opinion.”

Thursday, an 18-year-old Lashawn Nance, a student at Crosby High School, was arrested for bringing a .22mm handgun into that school.

Nance was charged with a number of weapons-related offenses.

Both Crosby High School and Wallace Middle School sheltered in place due to the incident.

