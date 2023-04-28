Contests
Deadly crash closes Gold Star Highway in Groton

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GROTON, CT (WFSB) – One person died in a crash on the Gold Star Highway in Groton Friday evening.

Police said the Gold Star Highway (Route 184) is closed at Buddington Road because of the crash.

Two vehicles collided head-on, according to police.

One person is dead and two people were taken to the hospital, authorities said.

The Gold Star Highway runs parallel to Interstate 95.

The crash was reported at 6:24 p.m.

Police said the road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

