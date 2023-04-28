We’re Hiring Wednesday: Horst Engineering

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - For more than 75 years, HORST Engineering® has manufactured components and tooling for mission critical systems. With relentless precision and quality, we continuously improve and learn new ways to propel aerospace and other high technology industries upward. We help people fly safely.

Here are our open positions:

The CNC Lathe Set Up Operator will set up and operate CNC Turning and multi-axis lathes to produce highly precision component parts that meet all quality standards. Minimum of 5 years of experience in a CNC machining environment, 3 years of set-up experience and demonstrated ability to read CNC programs. Set-up and operate 2-axis and multi-axis lathes. Assist others with set-up and production challenges; help train others.

This role is a multidisciplinary Quality Engineer with a focus on internal quality. Key focus areas include Quality Clinic (MRB – Material Review Board), statistical process capability studies, root cause trends and corrective actions. The ideal candidate will have a toolkit of industry best practices from experience, and the ambition to drive change and results. A data-driven or statistical mindset will be a change agent.

The Machine Operator will operate a variety of CNC equipment (Lathe, Mill, Swiss) to produce precision machined component parts that meet all quality standards. This is an entry level role, prior experience with Lathe, Milling, or Swiss operations is a plus. The Machine Operator will work with blueprints, operation sheets, travelers and other specifications to complete machining operations. Must be technically savvy.

The Centerless Grinding Operator sets up and operates a variety of Centerless Grinders to produce high precision component parts that meet all quality standards. Specific equipment may include Cincinnati and Royal Master Machines. Processes may include in-feed grinding, thru-feed grinding, and/or bar grinding. Familiarity with CNC controls (e.g. Dean, Allen Bradley, etc.) is a plus. Must be able to read/edit CNC programs. Five plus years of experience in a CNC machining environment.