West Hartford schools alert parents to dangers of ‘Orbeez Challenge’

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - School officials in West Hartford sought to make parents aware of a dangerous social media challenge being posted by students.

West Hartford Public Schools said the “Orbeez Challenge” has popped up in reports made to the West Hartford Police Department and departments from neighboring towns.

The reports said students have been using toy guns filled with gel beads, and that the guns are referred to as “Orbeez guns.”

“This trend, known as the ‘Orbeeze Challenge’ has been promoted on multiple social media platforms,” the school district said. “The ‘Orbeez Challenge’ encourages young people to use a toy gun loaded with projectile water pellets to shoot at innocent victims, and/or, vehicles.”

School officials said such devices, regardless of them being toys, can cause serious harm to people as well as property damage.

“Pointing a toy gun can have dire consequences,” the district continued. “WHPS and the West Hartford Police Department cannot overstate the dangers involved when individuals decide to participate in these bahaviors.”

It warned students not to bring the toy guns onto school property or to any school event.

It also asked parents to speak with their children to discourage them from participating in the challenge.

“School officials will be reinforcing this important message in school in the coming days and weeks,” the district said.

People nationwide reported being injured by the challenge.

Back in March, police in Florida and Georgia issued warnings about it.

