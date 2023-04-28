Contests
Woman arrested for claiming she was robbed of $15,000

Police said they spent nearly an entire day investigating her report
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A woman faces charges for falsely reporting that she was robbed of $15,000, according to police in Fairfield.

Wilhelmina Ray, 55, of Bridgeport, was charged with interfering with police, misuse of the 911 system, and filing a false police report.

Wilhelmina Ray was charged with falsely reporting an incident after Fairfield police said she claimed she was robbed of $15,000.(Fairfield police)

Police said Ray dialed 911 around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. She reported that she was robbed on Johnson Drive in Fairfield.

Ray claimed that she was driving her vehicle when two males in an older model sedan activated flashing blue and red emergency lights to pull her over at the intersection of Johnson Drive and Chambers Street.

She said she was approached by one of the males who identified himself as a police officer and wore a police badge around his neck. She claimed that she was ordered out of her vehicle, handcuffed, and a search of her vehicle was conducted.

Ray said she was eventually unrestrained and told she was free to go. When she returned to her vehicle, she claimed to have noticed that $15,000, her iPhone, and her vehicle keys were missing.

Police conducted an area canvass for the suspects’ vehicle, an ambulance was summoned to the scene, and a lengthy investigation that lasted well over 10 hours on Thursday was launched.

They eventually discovered that Ray fabricated the entire story and that none of the events she described happened.

Police said they found video surveillance of the entire area, which showed no crime being committed. They said Ray actually placed the key to her vehicle in some bushes, which they found.

Ray was arrested at Fairfield Police Headquarters Thursday night. She was released from custody after posting a $5,000 bond. She was scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on May 10.

