Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

2 rare leopards born at Pittsburgh Zoo

The cubs were born March 18.
The cubs were born March 18.(Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:18 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two Amur leopard cubs are the latest additions to the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium.

They were born March 18.

Mother Semba, who was also born at the zoo, and the cubs are thriving.

Anyone anxious to see them will have to wait until June though. That’s when they get vaccinated and learn how to navigate the outdoors.

But for now, animal lovers can lend a helping hand in naming them.

For a $5 donation, people can submit name recommendations on the zoo’s website.

The contest is expected to close at the end of May.

Amur leopards are considered one of the rarest subspecies of cats on earth.

There are roughly 100 critically endangered leopards surviving in the wild in their native Russia and China.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer’s cause of death revealed
Antonio J. Dossantos is accused of trying to kidnap two high school students in Bridgeport,...
Man accused of trying to kidnap two high school students
Deadly crash closes Gold Star Highway in Groton, 9-year-old seriously injured
Deadly crash closes Gold Star Highway in Groton, 9-year-old seriously injured
Wilhelmina Ray was charged with falsely reporting an incident after Fairfield police said she...
Woman arrested for claiming she was robbed of $15,000
FORECAST: Not 1, but *2* rounds of rain over the weekend!
Technical Discussion: Not 1, but *2* rounds of rain over the weekend!

Latest News

A new report shows inflation slowed last month as regulators reveal what caused Signature Bank...
Report shows inflation cooling as banking concerns grow
FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government, Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean...
N. Korea insults Biden, slams defense agreement with Seoul
FORECAST: Not 1, but *2* rounds of rain over the weekend!
Technical Discussion: Not 1, but *2* rounds of rain over the weekend!
Deadly crash closes Gold Star Highway in Groton, 9-year-old seriously injured
Deadly crash closes Gold Star Highway in Groton, 9-year-old seriously injured