Branford man arrested for armed robbery at Madison store

Dennis Abbate
Dennis Abbate(Madison Police)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Conn. (WFSB) - Madison police arrested a Branford man in connection to an armed robbery at a local business on Friday.

The robbery happened shortly before 2:24 p.m. at a business on the Boston Post Road called The Watch Trader.

The suspect used a stun gun and a loaded firearm during the crime. Store employees were assaulted and received minor injuries during the robbery.

The suspect stole several high-end watches and stole the store owner’s vehicle to flee the scene.

Police arrested 46-year-old Dennis Abbate from Branford early Saturday morning.

Abbate was charged with robbery in the first degree, larceny in the first degree, larceny of a motor vehicle, unlawful restraint in the second degree, assault in the third degree, criminal possession of a firearm, and criminal use of a weapon.

Abbate is being held on $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in New Haven Superior court on Monday.

