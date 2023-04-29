Denise D’Ascenzo Walk to Fight Rare Diseases steps off Saturday

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation will host the 2nd Annual Walk to Fight Rare Diseases Saturday morning.

Money raised will go to an organization founded in Connecticut 40 years ago called NORD, the National Organization for Rare Disorders.

According to NORD’s Vice President of Patient Services Jill Pollander, a disease is considered rare if it is detected in fewer than 200,000 patients at any one time in the United States.

“There are over 7,000 rare diseases and they impact 25-30 million Americans. So 1 in 10 has a rare diagnosis,” said Pollander.

Among those 7,000 conditions are some you know about. For example, every childhood cancer is considered a rare disorder.

There’s also: “Cystic fibrosis, or sickle cell disease. You might have heard of PKU, ALS, and then less commonly maybe narcolepsy, less common than that: progeria, MPS6, MPS2,” Pollander said.

Saturday’s walk is being held to raise money for NORD, and to honor Denise’s memory. Denise was our beloved news anchor and was a force behind fundraising in Connecticut.

She passed away in 2019.

The walk is being held on Quinnipiac University’s campus and will step off around 9:00 am.

There will be things to do for the whole family before and after the walk.

