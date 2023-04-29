New Haven Narcotics team, Fire Department, investigate hazardous material in home
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Haven Fire Department and Police Department, as well as their narcotics team, have closed down a part of Button Street for a hazardous material investigation.
The fire department says they originally responded to 41 Button Street for a report of an unknown odor.
The building was then evacuated and a hazmat crew arrived to investigate.
They then called in the narcotics team for assistance.
Button Street and Lamberton Street are currently blocked off.
