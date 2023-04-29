Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

New Niantic Bay Playhouse opens

New Niantic Bay Playhouse opens
By Luke Hajdasz and Zoe Strothers
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LYME, Conn. (WFSB) - It was opening night for the East Lyme Regional Theater in its new venue.

“We have been traveling from middle school to high school to Masonic Lodges and never truly had a home of our own,” said Erin Sousa-Stanley, Executive Director, Niantic Bay Playhouse.

What was once the Niantic Cinemas has been brought back to life.

While you walk the halls, you see the resemblance to the original downtown movie theater.

There is new paint on the walls, new pictures in the frames, but one thing hasn’t changed, the people coming to the theatre are there to be entertained.

“Around two months ago we started building the stage and it’s so cool to see this space transformed,” said Emma Frisbie, age 14.

This weekend, all the hard work comes to fruition.

“I made so many new friends and I’m with my theater fam,” said Rhyan Sousa, age 10.

The theater never had a true home.

Now, a decade into entertaining the shoreline, that changes.

The room sits close to 200.

But there’s still a long road ahead and more goals to achieve.

“The more support we get, the more we can do in turn for our community,” said Erin.

Like any movie theater, there’s more than one cinema room but just one has been fixed up so far.

There are still a few more to get to and equipment isn’t cheap.

“We had to borrow equipment currently and we’re renting our lighting. It’s quite costly,” Erin said.

To keep the stage lit and the curtain up at the New Niantic Bay Playhouse, they have set up a GoFundMe.

Annie runs from April 28 through May 7.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stew Leonard Sr.
Stew Leonard’s founder has passed away
Deputies in Jefferson Parish are investigating the death of a child in Harahan on Wed., April 26.
Woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Student arrested for bringing .22 caliber gun to Crosby High School
Student arrested for bringing a handgun to Crosby High School
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking rain that will impact the weekend.
Technical Discussion: Not 1, but *2* rounds of rain over the weekend!
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79

Latest News

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking rain that will impact the weekend.
Technical Discussion: Not 1, but *2* rounds of rain over the weekend!
Gold Star Bridge repairs following deadly crash
People still walking across the Gold Star Bridge as repairs continue
New Haven Police Generic
New Haven Narcotics team, Fire Department, investigate hazardous material in home
Downtown redevelopment coming to Manchester
Makeover planned for downtown Manchester