New Niantic Bay Playhouse opens

EAST LYME, Conn. (WFSB) - It was opening night for the East Lyme Regional Theater in its new venue.

“We have been traveling from middle school to high school to Masonic Lodges and never truly had a home of our own,” said Erin Sousa-Stanley, Executive Director, Niantic Bay Playhouse.

What was once the Niantic Cinemas has been brought back to life.

While you walk the halls, you see the resemblance to the original downtown movie theater.

There is new paint on the walls, new pictures in the frames, but one thing hasn’t changed, the people coming to the theatre are there to be entertained.

“Around two months ago we started building the stage and it’s so cool to see this space transformed,” said Emma Frisbie, age 14.

This weekend, all the hard work comes to fruition.

“I made so many new friends and I’m with my theater fam,” said Rhyan Sousa, age 10.

The theater never had a true home.

Now, a decade into entertaining the shoreline, that changes.

The room sits close to 200.

But there’s still a long road ahead and more goals to achieve.

“The more support we get, the more we can do in turn for our community,” said Erin.

Like any movie theater, there’s more than one cinema room but just one has been fixed up so far.

There are still a few more to get to and equipment isn’t cheap.

“We had to borrow equipment currently and we’re renting our lighting. It’s quite costly,” Erin said.

To keep the stage lit and the curtain up at the New Niantic Bay Playhouse, they have set up a GoFundMe.

Annie runs from April 28 through May 7.

