People still walking across the Gold Star Bridge as repairs continue

(WFSB) - It has been exactly one week since the deadly crash on the Gold Star Bridge that shut down traffic for hours.

The right lane of I-95 south and walking path are still closed.

But that isn’t stopping people from walking on the bridge anyway.

It’s a little more than a mile long walk or bike ride across the bridge.

Many Coast Guard and Electric Boat people rely on it to cross the Thames River.

Now they have to find another way.

“I saw someone on a bike, he was walking his bike, but he had a lot of confidence so I thought the bridge was open,” said Jaime Mallett of Groton.

Mallett crosses the Gold Star Bridge a few times every day.

“I noticed him because I stopped and stared at him because I couldn’t believe someone was taking a chance and doing that,” Mallett said.

She’s seen first-hand the battle state department of transportation crews are facing.

People are ignoring the signs and barriers and crossing the bridge anyway, either walking or on a bike.

“The sidewalk is closed because we’re still assessing the damage. The chain link fence is temporary and not there to support weight or structure and that whole area is closed,” said Josh Morgan with the DOT.

Morgan said DOT field crews have seen folks walking or riding the path as long as they can. They are hopping onto the roadway to cross the melted part, then back onto the walking path.

“Definitely do not want people out there it’s just not safe,” Morgan said.

“He didn’t have a care in the world he just walked right across it,” said Mallett.

Concrete barriers are at both entrances to the path to stop people from doing this.

Right now, a private company hired by the state is inspecting the bridge.

They’re looking at the best course of action to fix the burned asphalt and walking path.

They’ll then recommend a timeline to get it all fixed and give an estimated cost to the state.

“Hopefully by the end of next week, early the following week of May 8 we’ll have a better idea of what our next steps are,” said Morgan.

The DOT stresses the bridge itself is safe to drive over. It’s the walking path they’re worried about.

