Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Some Gold Medal flour types recalled due to salmonella risk

Consumers are asked to throw away the recalled packages.
Consumers are asked to throw away the recalled packages.(General Mills)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - General Mills is recalling four varieties of Gold Medal flour due to potential salmonella exposure.

The national voluntary recall is for 2 and 5-pound bags of bleached all-purpose flour, as well as 5 and 10-pound bags of unbleached all-purpose flour.

The products have better if used by dates of March 27 and March 28, 2024.

The company says sample testing found potential “salmonella infantis.”

Consumers are asked to throw away the recalled packages.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration say consumers should not eat foods with raw flour.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer’s cause of death revealed
Antonio J. Dossantos is accused of trying to kidnap two high school students in Bridgeport,...
Man accused of trying to kidnap two high school students
Deadly crash closes Gold Star Highway in Groton, 9-year-old seriously injured
Deadly crash closes Gold Star Highway in Groton, 9-year-old seriously injured
Wilhelmina Ray was charged with falsely reporting an incident after Fairfield police said she...
Woman arrested for claiming she was robbed of $15,000
FORECAST: Not 1, but *2* rounds of rain over the weekend!
Technical Discussion: A Rainy, Raw & Breezy Weekend... Sunshine Returns (Briefly) To Kick Off May!

Latest News

Most of Yosemite National Park has shut down due to forecasted flooding.
Flood threat shuts down Yosemite National Park
Actor Jack Nicholson attends Game 6 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series between the...
Jack Nicholson returns to courtside for Lakers’ playoff game
FORECAST: Not 1, but *2* rounds of rain over the weekend!
Technical Discussion: A Rainy, Raw & Breezy Weekend... Sunshine Returns (Briefly) To Kick Off May!
FILE - In this July 26, 2017, file photo, a lawmaker studies a district map during a joint...
N. Carolina justices hand GOP big wins with election rulings