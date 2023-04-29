SOMETHING’S COOKING: Always happy with food and family around at Route Ten Restaurant

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Jim Fazo owns Route Ten Restaurant along with his cousin Al.

Over the past few years of hard work, Fazo moved to the U.S. from Albania amidst the chaos.

He created a community at this small restaurant where new customers and regulars felt like family.

Fazo said, “I’ve been part of them, and they are part of my life too; that is the way I see it.”

Along with the family-friendly environment, the menu consisted of meals made from scratch.

A classic dish at the restaurant was the Spanish Omelet consisting of ham, eggs, onions, green peppers, and tomatoes.

While Route Ten always had top-notch breakfast foods, the restaurant did equally as well with lunch options.

Fazo made his signature Chicken Cutlet sandwich that was deep-fried to perfection.

There was no way Fazo would let anyone leave without some desert such as the Waffle Sundae made with Fazo’s secret homemade mix.

“We try to offer people the best between the service and the food.”

Every customer spoke highly of the restaurant from the food to the people they’ve met that become family.

“I’m very grateful to be here having my own business, having my family, and everything,” said Fazo. “That’s what this country is all about, so I’m very grateful.”

