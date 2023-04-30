Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

4 shot during fight at illegal street race near Seattle

Four people were shot early after a fight broke out at an illegal street racing event in Auburn. (KING, KING COUNTY PROSECUTING ATTORNEYS OFFICE, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — A fight erupted over the weekend at an illegal street racing event in a Seattle suburb, and four people were shot and seriously injured, authorities said.

The Auburn Police Department said the shooting happened early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting found three men and one minor female had been injured. They were in serious but stable condition, police said Saturday.

Detectives believe multiple shooters were involved, the police department said.

Auburn officials said illegal street racing has become a problem in the city of about 85,000 people located south of Seattle.

Mayor Nancy Backus told KOMO-TV that the city has tried to stop the races that were putting innocent bystanders at risk.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash closes Gold Star Highway in Groton, 9-year-old seriously injured
Driver killed in crash on Gold Star Highway identified, 9-year-old victim in critical condition
Technical discussion
Technical Discussion: An *Early Warning Weather Alert* Through Midnight!
Dennis Abbate
Branford man arrested for armed robbery at Madison store
3 Massachusetts men arrested for animal cruelty in Middletown
3 Massachusetts men arrested for animal cruelty in Middletown
Will Levis during UK's win over Mississippi State.
Two CT natives selected in the NFL Draft

Latest News

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people...
Manhunt continues for Texas shooting suspect, reward offered
Larry "Gator" Rivers, a member of the Chatham County Commission and a former Harlem...
Basketball legend Rivers, longtime Globetrotter, dies at 73
burglar generic
Trumbull resident scares off burglar in home
A gunman is still at large after allegedly fatally shooting five people in Texas.
FBI says suspect in Texas mass shooting is a "threat to the community."
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at the White House Correspondents'...
Known for laughs, DC dinner spotlights risks of journalism