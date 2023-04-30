Bristol man killed, three women injured in Waterbury crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was killed, and three women were injured in a crash on Saturday.

The accident happened on Meriden Road shortly before 2:00 in the morning.

Two vehicles, a 2006 Ford F150 and a 2018 KIA Rio sedan, were involved in the accident.

The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead on scene. Police identified the driver as 26-year-old Calvin Mackey Jr. from Bristol.

His passenger, a 37-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Waterbury Hospital for treatment.

The driver and passenger of the KIA were also transported to Waterbury Hospital. The driver, a 31-year-old woman is currently in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. The passenger, a 39-year-old woman, is in stable condition with serious injuries.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

Waterbury police are investigating this accident and ask anyone with information to contact their crash reconstruction unit at (203) 346-3975.

