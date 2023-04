Double rollover crash on Route 15 north closes roadway

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A two-vehicle rollover accident on Route 15 North shut down the roadway in Wethersfield.

The accident happened between Route 5 and Route 15 just before 2:16 p.m.

The roadway was shut down between Ridge Road Overpass and Exit 85, according to the DOT.

At least one person needed to be extricated from a vehicle. The fire department was on scene assisting the police.

Injuries were reported.

The roadway has since re-opened.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.