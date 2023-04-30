Contests
Investigation underway after unknown person paints state capitol doors

Capitol building in Hartford. (WFSB File Photo)
Capitol building in Hartford. (WFSB File Photo)(WFSB)
By WFSB Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Authorities are investigating after a pink stripe was painted on a set of doors at the state capitol.

The stripe was painted by an unknown person after 3:30 on Friday, Capitol Police say.

The incident was caught on video. Local law enforcement agencies are working to identify the person in the video.

