Investigation underway after unknown person paints state capitol doors
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Authorities are investigating after a pink stripe was painted on a set of doors at the state capitol.
The stripe was painted by an unknown person after 3:30 on Friday, Capitol Police say.
The incident was caught on video. Local law enforcement agencies are working to identify the person in the video.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.