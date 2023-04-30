Contests
Lake Compounce’s opening weekend hindered by bad weather

Lake Compounce generic
Lake Compounce generic(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Lake Compounce’s opening weekend hit a bit of a rough patch.

The Bristol theme park opened for the season on Saturday but had to close early due to severe weather. The park closed around 1:00 p.m.

Lake Compounce was closed again on Sunday due to inclement weather.

“All tickets dated for today will be made valid for any 1 operating day during the 2023 season,” Lake Compounce said.

3 Massachusetts men arrested for animal cruelty in Middletown
