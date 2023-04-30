Contests
Serious injuries reported in crash involving pedestrian on Route 9 in Middletown

A traffic alert has been issued.
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 9 in Middletown shut down early Sunday morning following a crash involving a pedestrian.

State police say the accident happened on Route 9 south near the old Exit 10 around 3:40 a.m.

At least one person was hospitalized, and serious injuries were reported.

Accident reconstruction is assisting police with the investigation.

Route 8 south is shut down near Exit 21 (old Exit 11). Police have not determined how long Route 9 will be shut down for.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Denise D’Ascenzo Walk to Fight Rare Diseases steps off Saturday
3 Massachusetts men arrested for animal cruelty in Middletown
