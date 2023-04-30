Serious injuries reported in crash involving pedestrian on Route 9 in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 9 in Middletown shut down early Sunday morning following a crash involving a pedestrian.

State police say the accident happened on Route 9 south near the old Exit 10 around 3:40 a.m.

At least one person was hospitalized, and serious injuries were reported.

Accident reconstruction is assisting police with the investigation.

Route 8 south is shut down near Exit 21 (old Exit 11). Police have not determined how long Route 9 will be shut down for.

