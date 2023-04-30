Contests
Suspect NOT in custody after Manchester shooting, one person injured

By Zoe Strothers
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a suspect is not in custody after a shooting in Manchester.

Earlier today, Manchester Police responded to the area of 61 Seaman Circle for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they found evidence confirming shots had been fired.

A witness said two vehicles fled the area at a high rate of speed following the shooting.

A short time later, a person suffering from gunshot wounds to the lower extremities arrived at Hartford Hospital.

The victim is believed to have been involved in the shots fired incident.

It was previously reported by police that a suspect was in custody, but that is not accurate.

“As of this release, there is no one in custody related to this incident, and the investigation remains open,” police aid. “It was reported earlier that one suspect was in custody, but this was not accurate.”

Investigators ask that anyone with information related to this incident contact the Manchester Police Department at (860) 645-5500.

They say this is an isolated incident, and they are working to identify the individuals involved.

